Air quality remains very poor in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning, with an AQI reading of 335.

The city has been battling poor air quality for the last 12 days.

The outlook for the subsequent five days suggests that the air quality may range from severe to very poor, according to the forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".

On the weather front, the minimum temperature settled at 8 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches below the season's average, and the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said.