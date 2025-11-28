Delhi Poll body asks DMs to engage RWAs, identify colonies relocated after 2002 ahead of key SIR review

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), has asked district magistrates and election officials across the city to step up preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

DMs and elections officials have been directed to engage Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and identify colonies that have been shifted or demolished since 2002.

The directions come ahead of a crucial review meeting scheduled for December 2.

Delhi CEO’s office has also directed district election authorities to submit an action taken report before a key review meeting scheduled next week

A senior poll official told TNIE that the agenda for the next meeting includes issues related to progeny or family-member mapping of electors, along with other components of the SIR.

“We need a clear picture of the preparatory groundwork before we move ahead with these tasks,” the official said.

TNIE had earlier reported that the preliminary voter mapping exercise found more than 70 per cent of voters registered in Delhi’s 2002 electoral roll do not feature in the 2025 rolls. The figure translates to over 1 crore of electors.

In a communication issued to all District Election Officers and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (Elections), the CEO’s office has instructed officials to hold meetings with RWAs to spread awareness about the SIR and to facilitate field visits by Booth Level Officers (BLO).