Delhi Poll body asks DMs to engage RWAs, identify colonies relocated after 2002 ahead of key SIR review

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), has asked district magistrates and election officials across the city to step up preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
DMs and elections officials have been directed to engage Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) and identify colonies that have been shifted or demolished since 2002.
The directions come ahead of a crucial review meeting scheduled for December 2.
Delhi CEO’s office has also directed district election authorities to submit an action taken report before a key review meeting scheduled next week
A senior poll official told TNIE that the agenda for the next meeting includes issues related to progeny or family-member mapping of electors, along with other components of the SIR.
“We need a clear picture of the preparatory groundwork before we move ahead with these tasks,” the official said.
TNIE had earlier reported that the preliminary voter mapping exercise found more than 70 per cent of voters registered in Delhi’s 2002 electoral roll do not feature in the 2025 rolls. The figure translates to over 1 crore of electors.
In a communication issued to all District Election Officers and Sub-Divisional Magistrates (Elections), the CEO’s office has instructed officials to hold meetings with RWAs to spread awareness about the SIR and to facilitate field visits by Booth Level Officers (BLO).
The letter stated that volunteers must be appointed for the SIR and their details, including names, Assembly Constituency information and mobile numbers, should be uploaded on the CEO Delhi website.
Districts have also been asked to assess additional staff requirements for the exercise and to make arrangements for printing enumeration forms and procuring other necessary stationery.
Officials have also been told to review the electoral roll published in 2002 to identify gaps and ensure accuracy.
“All EROs and AEROs should check the Electoral Roll of 2002 uploaded on the website of CEO, Delhi, and ensure that there is no discrepancy or missing part or section,” the communication said.
It further instructed officials to submit a certificate confirming the completeness of the 2002 roll.
Districts have also been instructed to identify colonies that have been relocated or demolished since 2002, along with details of their earlier and current Assembly Constituencies.
Officials have been asked to activate Booth Awareness Groups and update their status ahead of the revision.
“The aforesaid directions of the Commission should be brought to the notice of all concerned under your jurisdiction for strict compliance,” the communication noted, adding that action taken reports must reach the CEO’s office by December 1 for review.