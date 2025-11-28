Knotted Memories

According to Kashmiri artist Insha Manzoor, tying knots repeatedly is a meditative act for her. Interestingly, knots — which she came across on the doors and windows of various shrines during her childhood visits to holy places — are recurring elements in her artworks.

“Behind every knot there are countless stories of love, hope, hunger, fear, waiting,” she tells TMS. “... that is why these knots are very important to me.”

A series of artworks by the artist will be on display at the exhibition, ‘Ski(e)n: Remembering through Performance and Thread’ at Delhi’s Dhoomimal Gallery. The show will open with a preview on December 5, and will be on view from December 6 to January 10, 2026.

The exhibition features a diverse range of media, including oils, acrylics, mixed media, wool, thread, fabric, and stories documented through photography.