FIR against pan masala baron’s son, wife in daughter-in-law suicide case

The post-mortem examination was conducted by the board and the body handed over to the family, police said.
A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother at the Vasant Vihar police station. (Representative image)
Express News Service
Updated on
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has booked the son and the wife of pan masala baron in connection with his 38-year-old daughter-in-law’s alleged suicide.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother at the Vasant Vihar police station.

“On the complaint of mother of deceased, a case under section of 108/3(5) Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) (306/34 of the IPC) has been registered at Vasant Vihar police station against the husband and mother-in-law for further investigation,” the officer added.

On Tuesday around 12 pm, the Vasant Vihar police station received information regarding the suicide of a woman.

Her husband found her hanging from the ceiling at her in-law’s house, following which he informed other family members and the police.

She was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. The body was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital mortuary. A police team inspected the spot and recorded statements. The post-mortem examination was conducted by the board and the body handed over to the family, police said. She got married in 2010 and was a homemaker.

The advocate of the family said, “Both families have decided to jointly carry out the cremation because we want to give full respect to her. It is a loss for both the families. The reports claiming ‘marital discord’ are false. There are no allegations in the suicide note. She has not held anyone to be responsible for this.”

