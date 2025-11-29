FIR against pan masala baron’s son, wife in daughter-in-law suicide case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has booked the son and the wife of pan masala baron in connection with his 38-year-old daughter-in-law’s alleged suicide.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother at the Vasant Vihar police station.

“On the complaint of mother of deceased, a case under section of 108/3(5) Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) (306/34 of the IPC) has been registered at Vasant Vihar police station against the husband and mother-in-law for further investigation,” the officer added.

On Tuesday around 12 pm, the Vasant Vihar police station received information regarding the suicide of a woman.

Her husband found her hanging from the ceiling at her in-law’s house, following which he informed other family members and the police.

She was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. The body was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital mortuary. A police team inspected the spot and recorded statements. The post-mortem examination was conducted by the board and the body handed over to the family, police said. She got married in 2010 and was a homemaker.

The advocate of the family said, “Both families have decided to jointly carry out the cremation because we want to give full respect to her. It is a loss for both the families. The reports claiming ‘marital discord’ are false. There are no allegations in the suicide note. She has not held anyone to be responsible for this.”