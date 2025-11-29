Foreign nationals linked to drug cartel nabbed in Delhi, narcotics worth Rs 12 crore seized

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police, in collaboration with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB), has arrested ten alleged drug peddlers—including three foreign nationals—for operating a network that supplied narcotics to Telangana through courier services. Drugs worth Rs 12 crore were seized, officials said.

According to police, raids were carried out across multiple locations in Delhi and NCR to dismantle an international drug trafficking syndicate run primarily by African nationals and their local facilitators. During the operation, 30 foreign nationals overstaying illegally were detained for deportation.

Police said the cartel concealed narcotics inside the collars of shirts sent through courier services. The drugs were sourced from Delhi and transported to Telangana.

Acting on specific information from TGNAB about accused persons present at various locations in Delhi, teams zeroed in on several hideouts. Raids were conducted in Mehrauli, Sant Garh, Nilothi, Pratap Enclave, Greater Noida and Munirka.

“During a raid in the Mohan Garden area, a Ugandan national, Zainab Kyobutungi alias Pamela, 35, was arrested with 195 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of MDMA and Rs 40,500 in cash. A case was registered against him under sections of the NDPS Act,” officials said.