Delhi tops in crimes against foreigners: 2023 NCRB data

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported the highest number of crimes against foreigners, with 63 out of 238 cases reported nationwide in 2023.

The number of murder cases, 503, was also the highest in Delhi among metropolitan cities, followed by Bengaluru with 206 and Jaipur with 129, according to National Crime Records Bureau data. Crimes against foreigners increased by 24 percent, from 192 in 2022 to 238 in 2023.

There were 266 foreign victims nationwide. There were 2,546 cases of crimes committed by foreigners, with Kolkata reporting the highest number (1,021) and Delhi reporting 130.

Delhi led union territories in abduction and kidnapping cases (5,715), followed by Jammu and Kashmir (1,004). Mumbai reported 124 murder cases and Ahmedabad 109. Across 19 cities, the total was 2,004.

In Delhi, murder motives included family disputes (59), land disputes (18), dacoity or robbery (43), love affairs (21), illicit relationships (28), money disputes (46), and unknown motives (8). Delhi led union territories in abduction and kidnapping cases (5,715), followed by Jammu and Kashmir (1,004). Among metropolitan cities, Delhi recorded 5,681 abduction and kidnapping cases, followed by Mumbai (1,798) and Bengaluru (1,158).