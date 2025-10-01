Delhi tops in crimes against foreigners: 2023 NCRB data

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported the highest number of crimes against foreigners, with 63 out of 238 cases reported nationwide in 2023.
The number of murder cases, 503, was also the highest in Delhi among metropolitan cities, followed by Bengaluru with 206 and Jaipur with 129, according to National Crime Records Bureau data. Crimes against foreigners increased by 24 percent, from 192 in 2022 to 238 in 2023.
There were 266 foreign victims nationwide. There were 2,546 cases of crimes committed by foreigners, with Kolkata reporting the highest number (1,021) and Delhi reporting 130.
Delhi led union territories in abduction and kidnapping cases (5,715), followed by Jammu and Kashmir (1,004). Mumbai reported 124 murder cases and Ahmedabad 109. Across 19 cities, the total was 2,004.
In Delhi, murder motives included family disputes (59), land disputes (18), dacoity or robbery (43), love affairs (21), illicit relationships (28), money disputes (46), and unknown motives (8). Delhi led union territories in abduction and kidnapping cases (5,715), followed by Jammu and Kashmir (1,004). Among metropolitan cities, Delhi recorded 5,681 abduction and kidnapping cases, followed by Mumbai (1,798) and Bengaluru (1,158).
Delhi saw the highest number of crimes against women (13,366) among metropolitan cities, with a 69.9 chargesheeting rate, followed by Mumbai (6,025), Bengaluru (4,870), and Jaipur (3,872). Crimes against Scheduled Tribes rose 28% from 10,064 in 2022 to 12,960 in 2023. Cybercrimes increased 31.2% from 65,893 to 86,420 cases.
A total of 5,480 cases were registered in metro cities involving juveniles in 2023, compared to 5,352 in 2022. Delhi reported the highest 2,278 cases of crimes by juveniles. The remaining 18 cities did not reach the four-digit mark, with the second-highest being 523 in Chennai. Nationwide, the crime rate of juveniles rose from 6.9 in 2022 to 7.1 in 2023.
Delhi reported 4,580 economic offence cases among metropolitan cities. In 2023, the total number of cases was 41,220, with Mumbai (6,476), Hyderabad (5,728), and Jaipur (5,304) reporting the highest numbers. Of Delhi’s cases, 261 involved criminal breach of trust, 38 counterfeiting, and 4,281 involved forgery, cheating, and fraud.