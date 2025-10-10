SC hints at relaxing ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, reserves order on use of green crackers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its decision on allowing the sale and use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR during the upcoming Diwali festival. An absolute ban on firecrackers is currently in effect in the region.

The top court also verbally assured and hinted on Friday that "for Diwali we will allow use of green firecrackers but only within a fixed time duration," adding that it will pass an order to this effect later. It is, however, unclear as to when the court will pass the order.

The court observed that a complete ban on bursting of fire crackers in Delhi-NCR is "neither practical nor ideal" as such restrictions were often violated and balancing of equities is needed.

A bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, said that it will most likely revisit the stay on ban (Arjun Gopal judgement) on green firecrackers, after hearing a batch of pleas seeking permission to manufacture and sell "green" firecrackers in Delhi and the National Capital Region.