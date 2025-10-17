Delhi AIIMS faculty on strike over surgeon's removal as HoD after sexual harassment complaint

NEW DELHI: A full-blown confrontation has erupted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, with the faculty members launching a strike to protest the removal of a senior cardiac surgeon from his post of Head of Department (HoD) following a sexual harassment complaint.

More than a hundred professors are staging a sit-in at the Ramalingaswami Board Room, one of the main conference halls of the institute, demanding that the administration revoke the order removing Dr AK Bisoi as HoD of the Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department.

Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi, General Secretary of the Faculty Association of AIIMS (FAIMS), said the faculty would continue their protest until the decision is withdrawn. “We have the support of other staff associations, including the Officers’ Association, Karamchari Union and the Unity of Allied Healthcare Professionals. We will stay here until the administration revokes the removal order of Dr Bisoi,” he said.

The decision to strike was taken at a meeting convened on Friday evening, attended by representatives of various associations except the nurses’ union.