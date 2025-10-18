Delhi loses staggering Rs 2,100cr to cyber scams

NEW DELHI: Cyber fraudsters have duped Delhi residents of nearly Rs 1,000 crore so far this year, with investment scams, digital arrests and boss scams emerging as the most common cybercrimes, official data shows.

In 2024, victims in the national capital collectively lost around Rs 1,100 crore, of which around 10 per cent of the amount was successfully put on hold in bank accounts which are to be recovered following court orders, police said.

This year, the Delhi Police, in coordination with banks, have managed to hold nearly 20 per cent of the defrauded funds—almost double the figure from 2024—marking a significant improvement in curbing losses. “We urge people to report cybercrimes immediately on the helpline number 1930. Once a victim reports the crime and provides transaction details, we initiate the lien marking process to put on hold the fraudulent funds,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) Vinit Kumar said.