Lankan PM explores school education infrastructure, visits IIT Delhi

NEW DELHI: A day after her nostalgic visit to Hindu College, her alma mater at the University of Delhi, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr Harini Nireka Amarasuriya, continued her Delhi visit with engagements focused on strengthening academic, research, and educational ties between India and Sri Lanka.

On Friday, she visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, and later the CM Shri School in Rohini as part of her efforts to explore avenues for collaboration in higher education, innovation, and school learning models.

At IIT, Delhi, she was welcomed by professor Arvind Nema, deputy director (operations), and professor Anil Verma, dean of International Programmes, along with faculty members, international students, and startup representatives. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in sectors of research, innovation, and capacity building among others.

Amarasuriya was briefed by FITT-IIT Delhi-incubated startups, including CYRAN AI, which showcased the BUDDHI AI DIY kit, and Cluix, which demonstrated a portable water quality analyser.