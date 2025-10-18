Myths, Memories, And Life

In one of Shrimanti Saha’s large oil paintings, water juts out of rocks; colourful, peculiar plants and corals stem out of land; and men and women have been shown occupied with chores like collecting shells and timber, and harvesting crops. Interestingly, Saha notes that painting is a depiction of underwater life. This painting, titled ‘Among Things That Grow and Return’, also lends its name to the artist’s ongoing exhibition at Delhi’s Vadehra Art Gallery. The exhibition will be on view till November 1.

The title itself refers to cycles and continuities. Hence, Saha’s paintings are mostly based on everyday life and common routine.

“The worlds I create in my art are often somewhat fictional,” Saha says. “There’s always an aspect of storytelling and narrative, with events being presented in ways that aren’t strictly descriptive but often uncertain, even esoteric.”

The exhibition contains 5 large-scale pieces up to 7.5 ft in length, and 11 compositions in smaller sizes.