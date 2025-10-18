Pre-diwali buzz grips Delhi markets

NEW DELHI: With just two days to go for Diwali, the city’s major shopping hubs including Lajpat Nagar, Karol Bagh and Sarojini Nagar are witnessing an overwhelming rush as festive crowds return in full force. Glittering lights, decorated stalls and the unmistakable buzz of shoppers have brought the capital’s festive spirit back to life.

From ethnic wear and jewellery to home decor, electronics, and sweets, every corner of these markets is bustling with last-minute shoppers. At Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market, shops are lit up with fairy lights and vibrant lanterns.

Stalls display party wear suits, potlis and sandals, while vendors loudly advertise festive discounts. Shoppers, however, face a tough time navigating the tightly packed lanes, with parking becoming nearly impossible even before noon.

Traffic congestion remains a significant challenge. Vehicles inch forward amid overflowing footfall, with pedestrians spilling onto roads. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has deployed additional staff to manage the crowd, especially during peak evening hours. “We barricade two entrances to control the rush, but the footfall is overwhelming,” said a civic official at Lajpat Nagar.