Golden glow in Delhi markets on Dhanteras

NEW DELHI: The streets of Delhi echoed with festive cheer and fancy lights, holding thousands of shoppers excited for Dhanteras. The bustling markets on Saturday saw jewellery stores, automobile showrooms, and utensil shops thronged with customers, marking the beginning of Diwali.

Despite soaring gold prices, trading hubs of the city from Karol Bagh and Chandni Chowk to South Extension and Lajpat Nagar also shimmered with excitement.

The chaos of the choked traffic was quirky in its own way, with brand new cars adorned with ribbons crawling near major shopping streets. Eager buyers crowded the narrow lanes of Dariba Kalan, renowned for its exquisite gold and silver jewellery.

Families could be seen queuing outside jewellers, waiting for their turn to pick small gold coins or delicate silver idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Overwhelmed shopkeepers said that the festive rush was reminiscent of pre-pandemic years.

The gold prices on Saturday were 1.31 lakh for 10 g, while the silver was worth Rs 1.72 lakh per kg. “Dhanteras is about good fortune, not just price, so even when the gold rates may be record high, people still want to buy at least something -- even if it’s a tiny gold coin,” said Anil Soni, a jeweller in Karol Bagh, as he handed over a neatly packed set of bangles to a customer.