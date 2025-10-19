Golden glow in Delhi markets on Dhanteras

NEW DELHI: The streets of Delhi echoed with festive cheer and fancy lights, holding thousands of shoppers excited for Dhanteras. The bustling markets on Saturday saw jewellery stores, automobile showrooms, and utensil shops thronged with customers, marking the beginning of Diwali.
Despite soaring gold prices, trading hubs of the city from Karol Bagh and Chandni Chowk to South Extension and Lajpat Nagar also shimmered with excitement.
The chaos of the choked traffic was quirky in its own way, with brand new cars adorned with ribbons crawling near major shopping streets. Eager buyers crowded the narrow lanes of Dariba Kalan, renowned for its exquisite gold and silver jewellery.
Families could be seen queuing outside jewellers, waiting for their turn to pick small gold coins or delicate silver idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Overwhelmed shopkeepers said that the festive rush was reminiscent of pre-pandemic years.
The gold prices on Saturday were 1.31 lakh for 10 g, while the silver was worth Rs 1.72 lakh per kg. “Dhanteras is about good fortune, not just price, so even when the gold rates may be record high, people still want to buy at least something -- even if it’s a tiny gold coin,” said Anil Soni, a jeweller in Karol Bagh, as he handed over a neatly packed set of bangles to a customer.
Meanwhile in Old Delhi, the gold shops were seen selling 18-carat gold small earrings for Rs 7-8,000 and a small pendant set with a gold chain worth Rs 63,000. One of the shopkeepers selling gold jewellery in Matia Mahal, Jama Masjid, Wazeer Alam, said, “There are customers who cannot afford 22 carat or 24 carat on this occasion, so they prefer 18 carat, and we bring out different categories of gold jewellery which anyone can afford, like gold rings worth Rs 5-6,000 as well for gifting purposes.”
In Lajpat Nagar and Rajouri Garden, electronic stores and car showrooms saw brisk sales. Shiny new cars decorated with marigold garlands rolled out of showrooms throughout the day, while utensil stores witnessed long queues of shoppers purchasing steel plates, diyas, and copper pots, symbolic of prosperity and new beginnings.
The atmosphere at the local markets was electric, with festive sounds, smells, and colours. The aroma of sweets wafted through lanes of the Bengali market, Chandni Chowk, and Laxmi Nagar, lined with twinkling lights and marigold decorations.
Loudspeakers played cheerful festive songs, and children tugged at their parents’ hands to buy toys and firecrackers. For many, the day was about faith and tradition rather than extravagance.
“We may not afford big gold ornaments this year, but Dhanteras is about starting something new. Even buying a small utensil brings happiness,” said Meena Sharma, a homemaker shopping in Laxmi Nagar.
Meanwhile, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Laxmi Nagar, Panchkuian Road, and Ashram Marg reported heavy vehicular jams as Delhiites made last-minute purchases.
Praveen Khandelwal, National General Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, said that Dhanteras marks the appearance of Lord Dhanvantari with a pot of nectar during the churning of the ocean, symbolising health and prosperity.