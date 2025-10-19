Pregnant woman stabbed to death by former live-in partner in Delhi; husband kills attacker

NEW DELHI: A pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her former live-in partner in Delhi's Nabi Karim area, after which her husband overpowered and killed the attacker, police said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Shalini and 34-year-old Aashu alias Shailendra.

Shailendra is a "bad character" of Nabi Karim Police Station, officials said.

Shalini's husband, 23-year-old Aakash, who sustained multiple stab injuries while trying to save his wife, is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said in a statement.

"The incident occurred around 10:15 pm on Saturday when Aakash and Shalini were on their way to meet her mother, Sheila, on Qutub Road. Aashu suddenly arrived there and attacked Aakash with a knife," he said.

Aakash managed to dodge the first blow, but Aashu then turned towards Shalini, who was seated in an e-rickshaw, stabbed her multiple times, police said.

"Aakash rushed to her rescue but was also stabbed. He, however, managed to overpower Aashu, snatched his knife and stabbed him during the scuffle," the DCP said.