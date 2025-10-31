City doctors see 60% rise in eye-infection cases in post-Diwali weather

NEW DELHI: As Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category after Diwali, ophthalmologists across the capital have reported up to a 60% surge in eye-related problems. The thick blanket of smog and dangerously high levels of pollution have led to a spike in cases of eye allergies, dryness, burning sensations, and excessive watering, affecting both adults and children.

Doctors said the toxic mix of smoke, particulate matter, and chemical residues released during firecracker burning harms not only the lungs but also the eyes.

Dr. Harbansh Lal, Chairman and Head at Delhi Eye Centre, said, “The number of patients complaining of itching, redness, and irritation has gone up by almost 50–60%. We are seeing patients with severe eye allergies, and those who already have dry eyes are experiencing much more discomfort than usual. The combination of pollution, dust, and chemical exposure is proving extremely harmful to the ocular surface.”

Delhi’s air quality, which has remained in the “severe” category since Diwali night, has left citizens gasping. Experts warn that prolonged exposure to such toxic air can lead to chronic eye conditions, particularly among people who spend long hours outdoors, such as traffic police, delivery agents, and schoolchildren.

Dr. Rajesh Sinha, Professor of Ophthalmology at the RP Centre, AIIMS, said, “In the last few days, the number of patients suffering from dryness, burning, and watery eyes has increased by around 50%. Even healthy individuals are experiencing irritation due to the poor air quality.