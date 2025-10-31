City doctors see 60% rise in eye-infection cases in post-Diwali weather

NEW DELHI: As Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category after Diwali, ophthalmologists across the capital have reported up to a 60% surge in eye-related problems. The thick blanket of smog and dangerously high levels of pollution have led to a spike in cases of eye allergies, dryness, burning sensations, and excessive watering, affecting both adults and children.
Doctors said the toxic mix of smoke, particulate matter, and chemical residues released during firecracker burning harms not only the lungs but also the eyes.
Dr. Harbansh Lal, Chairman and Head at Delhi Eye Centre, said, “The number of patients complaining of itching, redness, and irritation has gone up by almost 50–60%. We are seeing patients with severe eye allergies, and those who already have dry eyes are experiencing much more discomfort than usual. The combination of pollution, dust, and chemical exposure is proving extremely harmful to the ocular surface.”
Delhi’s air quality, which has remained in the “severe” category since Diwali night, has left citizens gasping. Experts warn that prolonged exposure to such toxic air can lead to chronic eye conditions, particularly among people who spend long hours outdoors, such as traffic police, delivery agents, and schoolchildren.
Dr. Rajesh Sinha, Professor of Ophthalmology at the RP Centre, AIIMS, said, “In the last few days, the number of patients suffering from dryness, burning, and watery eyes has increased by around 50%. Even healthy individuals are experiencing irritation due to the poor air quality.
Tiny particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) suspended in the air can settle on the surface of the eyes, damaging the tear film and causing inflammation. If preventive measures are ignored, constant irritation can lead to infections or temporary blurring of vision. For those already prone to allergies or dry eye disease, the risk is much higher.”
The eyes, being directly exposed to the environment, are among the first organs to suffer when pollution levels soar. Pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and carbon particles react with eye moisture, leading to chemical irritation and inflammation.
Dr. Harbansh Lal added, “Pollution disturbs the tear film balance, making eyes dry, red, and prone to infection. Even short exposure to smog can make eyes sting, itch, or water. Contact lens wearers and makeup users are particularly vulnerable.”