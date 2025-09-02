Delhi CM reviews relief measures as Yamuna river approaches danger level

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited a relief camp near Geeta Colony flyover to take stock of the situation as the Yamuna River inches towards the evacuation mark of 206 metres.

The water level of the river rose to 205.80 metres at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday morning, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, an official said.

The rise poses a threat of flooding in low-lying areas of the city.

Gupta was briefed about the situation by senior officials, including Divisional Commissioner Needaj Semwal.