River water enters homes as Yamuna rises above danger mark in Delhi

The Yamuna rose above the danger mark on Tuesday, sending floodwater into homes across parts of Delhi’s Trans-Yamuna belt after overnight rain. Families in low-lying pockets such as Yamuna Bazaar reported inundated ground floors and damaged belongings as the river swelled.
According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), at 9 am, the river was flowing at 205.81 metres at the Old Yamuna Bridge (OYB), surpassing the danger level of 205.33 metres. This level is expected to rise further, reaching 206.41 metres by 8 pm.
According to an 8 am update, heavy releases upstream and within the city added to the surge: 1.76 lakh cusecs from the Hathni Kund Barrage, 69,210 cusecs from the Wazirabad Barrage and 73,619 cusecs from the Okhla Barrage. All gates at Okhla were opened in the morning with the Yamuna in full spate, officials said.
Residential clusters in Mayur Vihar and nearby areas and adjacent localities on the eastern bank were among the worst affected, with lanes turning into channels and water seeping into houses. In the Yamuna Bazaar area, the river reportedly breached its banks, pushing water into nearby colonies and forcing residents to move to relief camps set up on higher ground.
Authorities intensified public announcements from boats, asking people settled along the floodplains to evacuate. “We are constantly urging residents to vacate areas at the risk of flooding. All district magistrates have been directed to remain prepared for any flood-like situation,” an official said, adding that teams were patrolling vulnerable stretches and coordinating with agencies for rapid response.