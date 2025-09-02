River water enters homes as Yamuna rises above danger mark in Delhi

The Yamuna rose above the danger mark on Tuesday, sending floodwater into homes across parts of Delhi’s Trans-Yamuna belt after overnight rain. Families in low-lying pockets such as Yamuna Bazaar reported inundated ground floors and damaged belongings as the river swelled.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), at 9 am, the river was flowing at 205.81 metres at the Old Yamuna Bridge (OYB), surpassing the danger level of 205.33 metres. This level is expected to rise further, reaching 206.41 metres by 8 pm.

According to an 8 am update, heavy releases upstream and within the city added to the surge: 1.76 lakh cusecs from the Hathni Kund Barrage, 69,210 cusecs from the Wazirabad Barrage and 73,619 cusecs from the Okhla Barrage. All gates at Okhla were opened in the morning with the Yamuna in full spate, officials said.