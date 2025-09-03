Yamuna floods Delhi homes; residents forced to spend night on streets amid inadequate relief arrangements

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna River, which swelled past the danger mark on Tuesday morning after an overnight rise in water levels, forced thousands of residents living along its floodplains to flee their homes and seek temporary shelter.
Families in Yamuna Bazaar, Mayur Vihar, and Geeta Colony were among the worst affected, with inadequate relief arrangements leaving many to spend nights under flyovers or on building terraces.
At Yamuna Bazaar, where nearly 300 families live along the riverbank, water entered homes by dawn. Residents scrambled to move their belongings to rooftops, while some shifted in with relatives in other parts of the city.
Authorities set up around a dozen tents in the area, but residents said the number fell far short of the requirement.
Sitting in one such camp, Anup Kumar described the uncertainty. “I am not sure how we will sleep tonight, but we will have to make do with what we can. At least the government is providing this much,” he said, watching labourers pile sandbags to stem the advancing water.
The story was no different in Mayur Vihar, where residents of the floodplain rushed to higher ground. Relief tents near Mayur Vihar Phase-1 filled up quickly, forcing many to take shelter beneath nearby flyovers. Families carried what little they could salvage — mattresses, utensils, and clothes — on carts and rickshaws.
Lal Mohammed, a nursery worker who lives there with his family, explained their strategy for the coming nights: “The women and children can take shelter in the tents, while the men will remain out in the open.” In Geeta Colony, frustration ran deeper. For families who have lived by the Yamuna for decades, the flooding was not just an annual disaster but a reminder of their uncertain futures. Dulari, who has spent 25 years on the floodplain, said they felt abandoned by government welfare schemes.
“When people in jhuggies are being allotted pucca houses, why are we — who have been farmers and caretakers of this land for generations — left behind? We don’t even have a school here, our children walk to Daryaganj every day,” she said. Others echoed her demand for permanent rehabilitation. Rajo, another long-time resident, recalled her interaction with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a recent visit.
“I demanded houses for all the affected people. She assured us she will do something. I also told her there aren’t enough tents. She said more are being brought. We also asked for chapatti with our meals; right now, only rice is being served,” she said. As water seeped into their homes, families tried to rescue livestock and secure essential items.
Some were seen wading through waist-deep water to retrieve documents and furniture. For Manisha, the problem was compounded by a lack of timely warnings. She said families living deeper inside the jungle areas were not informed about the water’s rise. “The water came in the morning, and many belongings got washed away. Even important documents are still inside. The medical team that came didn’t have enough medicines. The beat officer came on Monday and cautioned people, but those inside the jungle were not intimated,” she said. For many, the floods were a stark reminder of their lost livelihoods. Shrichand, a farmer turned daily-wage labourer, said his family had cultivated the floodplain for generations until the government reclaimed the land.
“At least four to five generations of my family farmed here. Farming sustained us, even our children’s education. Now, we are forced to do odd jobs and barely earn enough,” he said.
The flooding has also taken a toll on nurseries along the floodplain. Near the Old Iron Bridge, labourers worked frantically to pull saplings and plants out of submerged plots. One worker said, “A huge number of plants have been affected, but we are trying to save as much as we can.”
Traffic movement across the century-old bridge was restricted after 3 pm, though vehicular flow had already thinned as commuters avoided the area.
Despite the adversities, community support was visible. Residents helped one another move furniture, protect animals, and rescue items from homes. However, with tents and relief material proving
insufficient, questions loomed over the adequacy of the administration’s response. Officials maintained that more aid was being mobilised and that residents were being urged to move to safer locations.