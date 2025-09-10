Day after Aishwarya Rai, husband Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect image, personality rights

A day after Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sought legal protection for her personality and publicity rights, her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also moved the Delhi High Court, urging it to take action against the misuse of his image and identity, particularly in AI-generated and fake sexually explicit content.

Appearing before Justice Tejas Karia, Bachchan’s legal team drew attention to the growing circulation of deepfake videos, doctored photographs, and misleading material falsely linked to the actor.

They argued that such content not only violates his personality rights but also poses serious threats to his privacy and reputation.

The court has requested further clarifications from Bachchan’s counsel and scheduled the matter for continued hearing at 2:30 pm.

Bachchan is being represented by a legal team comprising senior advocates Pravin Anand, Ameet Naik, Madhu Gadodia, and Dhruv Anand.