Delhi prepares for SIR: Poll body reviews budget, reorganises booths to ensure smooth exercise

NEW DELHI: Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the capital.

As part of the efforts, the Delhi poll body has begun reassessing funds, reorganising polling booths and documenting objections in a bid to ensure a smooth and controversy-free exercise.

The Chief Electoral Officer has directed all district election officers to review the budgetary provisions for the financial year 2025-26 and submit revised estimates considering the anticipated expenditure linked to the SIR exercise.

A communication accessed by TNIE stated, “As per directions received, all the SDM Election are requested to re-assess availability of Fund/Budget for FY 2025-26, keeping in view the anticipated expenditure on account of forthcoming SIR.”

It further asked officials to submit details of the budget provision made under the Budget Estimate and Revised Estimate for 2025-26 for SSR and SIR activities, along with expenditure incurred to date and the balance available.