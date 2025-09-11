Delhi prepares for SIR: Poll body reviews budget, reorganises booths to ensure smooth exercise

NEW DELHI: Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the capital.
As part of the efforts, the Delhi poll body has begun reassessing funds, reorganising polling booths and documenting objections in a bid to ensure a smooth and controversy-free exercise.
The Chief Electoral Officer has directed all district election officers to review the budgetary provisions for the financial year 2025-26 and submit revised estimates considering the anticipated expenditure linked to the SIR exercise.
A communication accessed by TNIE stated, “As per directions received, all the SDM Election are requested to re-assess availability of Fund/Budget for FY 2025-26, keeping in view the anticipated expenditure on account of forthcoming SIR.”
It further asked officials to submit details of the budget provision made under the Budget Estimate and Revised Estimate for 2025-26 for SSR and SIR activities, along with expenditure incurred to date and the balance available.
Sources said the data was gathered ahead of a special meeting on Thursday evening to finalise plans for the revision exercise.
A senior source added that part of the fund review was aimed at increasing the remuneration of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) along the lines of Bihar, where the SIR had recently been carried out.
As part of the electoral roll update, the poll body is also rationalising polling booths to accommodate a growing number of voters.
According to officials, nearly 20 per cent more polling stations are being added in the city, with the total expected to rise from the existing 13,033 to 16,246 booths.
“The Chief Election Commission has directed to redraw the ceiling of voters and limit it to 1,200 rather than 1,500,” a senior official explained.
In a related move, the poll body is preparing a fact sheet documenting appeals filed by political parties against the final electoral rolls published in 2024 ahead of the last Lok Sabha election.
Sources said the step is aimed at addressing any disputes early and avoiding controversies that could arise, particularly amid opposition campaigns alleging vote manipulation.
A senior official familiar with the preparations said, “The poll body is very cautious in avoiding any kind of controversy that erupted in Bihar following the SIR drive there.”