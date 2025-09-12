Bomb scare in Delhi High Court turns out hoax

NEW DELHI: After high drama enveloped the Delhi High Court on Friday, prompting evacuation of judges, lawyers, staff and litigants from courtrooms as a result of a bomb threat e-mail, Delhi Police declared it a hoax.

The commotion began after the court administration received an e-mail threatening an attack and triggered a thorough search operation by the police, fire officials, bomb disposal and dog squads.

The e-mail, received by the registrar general at around 8:39 am, warned of explosions in judges' chambers and courtrooms around mid-day.

The information prompted the court staff to alert the judges while proceedings were underway.

Several judges left their respective courtrooms at around 11:35 am whereas others continued till noon before rising.