Delhi BMW crash: Woman driver held for killing Finance Ministry officer; took victims to hospital 20 km away

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old woman from Gurugram was arrested on Monday, a day after her BMW fatally hit Finance Ministry Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh, killing him and critically injuring his wife, Sandeep Kaur, in southwest Delhi’s Dhaula Kuan, police said.

The woman has been identified as Gaganpreet Makkar, a resident of Gurugram in Haryana. She was travelling with her husband, two kids, and a maid when the accident took place.

The car hit the Finance Ministry official's bike at Dhaula Kuan but the victims were taken to a hospital 20 km away in GTB Nagar.

On asking particularly why she did not take them to a nearby hospital, Gaganpreet stated that she was in panic, and she knew only that hospital as her kids were admitted there during Covid, police said.

However, a senior police officer said that they are verifying whether Gaganpreet’s father knows the director of the hospital or has any connection with it.

Sandeep Kaur (50), a resident of Pratap Nagar in west Delhi, said in her statement to police that her husband was posted as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance. They both had gone to Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and were returning home after having their lunch in RK Puram when the incident took place.