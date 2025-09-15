Following monsoon rains, Delhi NCR battles viral illness: Report

NEW DELHI: As the monsoon rains recede, Delhi-NCR is battling a sharp spike in viral illnesses. From influenza to H3N2 infections, residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are reporting fevers, coughs, and respiratory issues in large numbers.

According to a LocalCircles survey with over 11,000 responses, 69 per cent of households in Delhi NCR currently have one or more individuals experiencing Covid/flu/viral fever symptoms. About 37 per cent of respondents said that four or more members of their household were ill, while another 32 per cent had at least one to three members showing symptoms. Only 25 per cent reported no cases, the survey found.

The September 2025 data shows a significant jump from March 2025, when 54% of households had reported similar viral illnesses. What's unusual this season, however, is how many cases are more severe than typical seasonal flu, i.e., fevers lasting longer, over-the-counter drugs being less effective, and more hospitalisations, especially among vulnerable groups. The latest survey figures suggest that nearly seven in ten families are battling one or more flu-like cases this season.