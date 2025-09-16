BMW crash: AAP and BJP spar over road safety, emergency response

NEW DELHI: The death of a senior Union Finance Ministry official in a road accident near Delhi Cantonment on Sunday has sparked a political row between the AAP and the BJP, with both parties blaming each other over emergency response and road safety in the city.

The AAP alleged that the case highlights the apathy of the Delhi administrations, the emergency response system, and the city government’s decision to shut down the Farishtey scheme launched by its government. In response, the BJP said that “it is shocking to see AAP accusing the government most irresponsibly without checking facts for a saddening accident death case.”

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj criticised the Central and Delhi governments for administrative apathy. “Many people stopped to watch the accident, but only made videos. No one attempted to take the injured couple to a hospital. Eventually, a Muslim youth driving a pickup van helped transport them to a private hospital, but the officer passed away on arrival, while his wife remains seriously injured,” he said.

Bharadwaj added, “The first question is why the victims were taken to a hospital 22 kilometres away, when there were several private hospitals nearby. Instead, they were shifted to a small private hospital in GTB Nagar, which reportedly lacked proper facilities. Why was no government ambulance sent to the spot? Everyone knows the BJP government has a record of destroying or disappearing crucial records. I strongly suspect that ambulance records too are being erased,” he said.

However, Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor refuted the allegations. “It is shocking to see Saurabh Bharadwaj accusing the government without checking facts. The BMW driver, not any passerby or police, transported the victims, and this has no relation to the Farishtey Scheme, which collapsed in 2023 due to non-payment of hospital bills by the Arvind Kejriwal government,” Kapoor said.