Delhi BMW crash: "Begged driver to take him to closest hospital," says wife of senior finance ministry official

NEW DELHI: A day after a BMW car hit and killed a senior finance ministry official in Dhaula Kuan, a 38-year-old Gurugram-based woman was arrested and booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing disappearance of evidence on Monday. She was produced before a Delhi court, which sent her to two-day judicial custody.

The woman has been identified by cops as Gaganpreet Makkar, who was driving the BMW at the time of the accident. Her husband, two children, and a domestic help were also in the car. She claimed to have a valid driving licence.

The victim, Navjot Singh, 52, was posted as deputy secretary in the finance ministry. He and his wife, Sandeep Kaur, 50, residents of Pratap Nagar in west Delhi, were at Bangla Sahib Gurdwara around 12:30 pm. They later went on their two-wheeler to RK Puram for lunch.

According to the FIR, Singh was killed when the BMW rammed into his motorcycle on Ring Road at around 1.30 pm on Sunday. His wife, Sandeep Kaur, sustained multiple injuries and a fracture and remains under treatment.

Police said they received the call about traffic congestion on the Dhaula Kuan stretch around 2.20 pm. ADCP (South-West) Abhimanyu Poswal said that police teams rushed to the spot, inspected the site, and checked CCTV footage. Around 4.20 pm, a call was received from a hospital in GTB Nagar about an accident case, he added.