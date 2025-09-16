Delhi BMW crash: Driver booked for tampering of evidence

NEW DELHI: The wife of Navjot Singh, a Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, killed in a collision between their motorcycle and a BMW car on the Ring Road near the Delhi Cantonment Metro station had repeatedly pleaded with the accused couple to get them admitted to a nearby hospital, but to no avail, according to the FIR lodged in the case.

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon, said police. In her statement to the police, Sandeep Kaur (50), a school teacher, explained that she and her husband visited Bangla Sahib Gurdwara earlier in the day, before having lunch at Karnataka Bhawan in RK Puram.

“After lunch, we were returning home on our motorcycle. My husband was wearing a turban at the time of the crash. But I was wearing a helmet. The crash took place around 1 pm on Sunday,” Kaur stated in the FIR.

“When we reached near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station, a blue BMW car came from behind at high speed and hit my husband’s motorcycle. We fell off the bike due to the impact. My husband sustained very serious injuries and multiple fractures to the head, mouth and legs. He lost consciousness. I too suffered injuries and multiple fractures in the accident on my head and legs. After some time, I also fell unconscious,” she said.