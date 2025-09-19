SC defers bail hearing of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, others in Delhi riots case to September 22

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to September 22 the hearing on bail pleas filed by activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, and Meeran Haider in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The bench deferred the matter, which challenges the Delhi High Court’s September 2 order denying bail to nine accused, including Khalid and Imam.

The High Court had ruled that violence disguised as protest cannot be permitted, citing national security and public order concerns.

Others whose bail pleas were rejected include Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Athar Khan, Abdul Khalid Saifi, and Shadab Ahmed. A separate High Court bench also denied bail to another accused, Tasleem Ahmed.

The High Court acknowledged the constitutional right to protest under Article 19(1)(a) but emphasized it is not absolute and must adhere to legal boundaries.

"Unfettered right to protest would damage the constitutional framework," the court noted in its order.

The February 2020 riots, which erupted amid anti-CAA protests, left 53 dead and over 700 injured.

The activists have been in custody since 2020, with their bail pleas previously rejected by a trial court and then the High Court.