Delhi court extends custody of Lalit Modi’s brother in rape case

NEW DELHI: A local court on Friday extended by two days the police custody of Samir Modi, managing director of Modicare and brother of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, who was arrested on Thursday after a woman lodged a rape complaint against him in southeast Delhi.

Samir Modi was taken into custody at the Delhi airport on Thursday upon his return from abroad. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Deepak Vats extended his custodial interrogation by two days on a Delhi Police application that had sought a three-day extension. Court sources said his bail plea is likely to be heard on Saturday. According to the FIR, the complainant accused Samir Modi of repeatedly raping, threatening, and cheating her since 2019.

She alleged that he first approached her under the pretext of offering career opportunities in the fashion and lifestyle industry, but later forced himself on her at his residence in New Friends Colony in December 2019.