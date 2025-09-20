With over 23,000 votes, NOTA emerges as silent game-changer

NEW DELHI: While the DUSU 2025-26 elections saw intense competition between ABVP, NSUI, and the left alliance (SFI-AISA), an unexpected force quietly made its mark — the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

With 23,674 votes across the four main posts, NOTA has become a powerful voice of student dissent, reflecting widespread discontent among DU students.

Last year, 20,748 students chose NOTA, but this year’s tally marks a noticeable rise, with 5,820 votes for Vice President and the highest counts for Secretary (7,365) and Joint Secretary (7,314).

In some posts, the NOTA count even surpassed votes for major candidates from various alliances and independent contenders, signalling a growing frustration with the available choices.

Vishesh Tripathi, a student at DU, pointed to the influence of money and power in the elections, saying, “The chances are that the blatant display of money and power made the genZ go for the NOTA option. We wanted to know, who is the real leader?”

Echoing a a similar concern, Nishtha, a second-year law student, called NOTA’s rise a “strong message” for change in the kind of politics practiced at DU.

She said, “In a university known for its politically active student body, this level of disengagement or protest voting is both rare and revealing.

NOTA’s rise sends a strong message that students want change — not just of party, but of the kind of politics being practiced.”

As DU continues to be a microcosm of national politics, the sharp rise in NOTA signals a growing demand for clean, issue-based and student-centric politics. Campaigns filled with sloganeering and muscle-flexing may no longer be enough to win the trust of the entire electorate.

NOTA vote breakdown:

President: 3,175

Vice President: 5,820

Secretary: 7,365

Joint Secretary: 7,314

Total: 23,674 votes