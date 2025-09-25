Self-styled godman accused of sexual harassment authored 28 books featuring celebs’ forewords

NEW DELHI: A 62-year-old self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parth Sarthy, accused of sexual harassment by multiple students at a private management institute in the capital, has allegedly authored 28 books featuring forewords and reviews by prominent personalities, officials said on Wednesday.
Many of his books are available for sale on e-commerce platforms, including ‘Global Trade in the New Millennium’, ‘Transforming Personality’, ‘Human Values in Modern Management’, ‘Corporate Governance: Principles, Mechanisms & Practice’, and ‘Forget Classroom Learning’.
On the e-commerce platform selling these books, the foreword for ‘Forget Classroom Learning’ is attributed to Steve Jobs, the Co-Founder of Apple Inc., who stated that it is “...an unprecedented preparatory and guiding manual for the applied world of management.” The review also mentions Ban Ki-moon, the Former Secretary-General of the United Nations.
In the ‘about the author’ section on the e-commerce site, Saraswati is described as an “eminent professor, noted author, orator, educationist, spiritual philosopher and philanthropist, and an eminent personality of management academia in India and abroad.”
It also says that ‘he is a member of the Joint Commission of BRICS Countries and the Chairman of Asia-Pacific Development Initiative, a joint economic forum of 25 Asia-Pacific countries.’ This is not the first instance in which Saraswati has faced such allegations.
Police sources state a case of fraud and molestation was filed against him at the Defence Colony Police Station in 2009, and another molestation complaint was lodged at the Vasant Kunj Police Station in 2016.