Self-styled godman accused of sexual harassment authored 28 books featuring celebs’ forewords

NEW DELHI: A 62-year-old self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Parth Sarthy, accused of sexual harassment by multiple students at a private management institute in the capital, has allegedly authored 28 books featuring forewords and reviews by prominent personalities, officials said on Wednesday.

Many of his books are available for sale on e-commerce platforms, including ‘Global Trade in the New Millennium’, ‘Transforming Personality’, ‘Human Values in Modern Management’, ‘Corporate Governance: Principles, Mechanisms & Practice’, and ‘Forget Classroom Learning’.

On the e-commerce platform selling these books, the foreword for ‘Forget Classroom Learning’ is attributed to Steve Jobs, the Co-Founder of Apple Inc., who stated that it is “...an unprecedented preparatory and guiding manual for the applied world of management.” The review also mentions Ban Ki-moon, the Former Secretary-General of the United Nations.