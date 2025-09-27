BMW accident: Delhi court grants bail to accused Gaganpreet Kaur who was behind the wheel

NEW DELHI: A court here on Saturday allowed the bail plea of Gaganpreet Kaur, the key accused in the BMW accident case.

Kaur, 38, is accused of behind the wheel of the BMW car that rammed into a two-wheeler being ridden by a senior finance ministry official.

Navjot Singh, 52, died while his wife was grievously injured in the incident.

The bail plea was allowed by Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg.

A detailed order is awaited.