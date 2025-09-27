Manufacturing of green crackers okay in Delhi, no sale: Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the manufacture of green firecrackers in Delhi, provided that they are not sold in the Delhi-NCR region.

A three-judge bench led by CJI B R Gavai said, “We permit the manufacturers who have the certification of green crackers by the NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute), and PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation), to manufacture. However, this will be subject to an undertaking by the manufacturers that until further orders, they would not sell any of their crackers in the prohibited areas,” and posted the matter for further hearing to October 8.

Some parties argued that the SC’s April 3 order extending the firecracker ban in NCR to the whole year instead of just the winter season was in conflict with the 2018 verdict in the Arjun Gopal case.