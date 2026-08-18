Delhi HC agrees for urgent hearing of plea on 'illegal detention' of AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar

The Delhi High Court agreed to urgently hear today a habeas corpus plea alleging that AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar was being illegally detained after leading a protest against the murder of a sanitation worker.

The petition was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia.

Senior advocate Shadan Farasat said that some men in plain clothes "picked up" the legislator this (Tuesday) morning and since then, the family of the lawmaker from Kondli has tried to contact the police but there is no information at all on his location.

"He was leading a protest yesterday against the murder of a sanitation worker in the jurisdiction and seeking compensation. Today morning he was picked up," the counsel added.

The bench agreed to list the matter today.

Hundreds of sanitation workers and auto-tipper drivers from across Delhi protested at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on Monday over the killing of a on-duty sanitation worker in Kalyanpuri.

They demanded Rs 1 crore compensation and a permanent government job for a member of his family.

The victim, Anil, was a contractual sanitation worker engaged by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) through a private company and was allegedly stabbed while collecting garbage in Kalyanpuri on Sunday morning.

(With inputs from PTI)