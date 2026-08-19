Delhi court reserves order on ACB plea seeking judicial custody of Satyendar Jain in Jal Board case

A Delhi court on Wednesday reserved its order on the Anti-Corruption Branch's plea seeking 14-day judicial custody of former minister Satyendar Jain, ex-DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai and three others in an alleged corruption case linked to the tendering of sewage treatment plant projects.

The court also reserved its order on ACB's another application seeking police custody of Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh is likely to pronounce the order shortly.

Other accused in the case are private persons Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma.

During the proceedings, counsel for Jain said that after the FIR was registered "way back on May 10, 2024", his client was called once on August 5, 2026, and then the second time through a phone call on Tuesday, after which he was arrested.

The advocate claimed there was no material to justify the arrest.

Counsel for ex-DJB CEO Rai also challenged his client's arrest saying Rai was presently posted as secretary in Mizoram government.

Advocates for other accused also assailed the grounds of arrest.

The case was registered in May 2024 on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.