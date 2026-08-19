Delhi court sends Satyendar Jain, four others to judicial custody in Jal Board corruption case

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former minister Satyendar Jain, ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai and three others to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged corruption case linked to the tendering of sewage treatment plant projects.
Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh also sent Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB, to two days of police custody.
The court also issued notice to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on a bail plea of Jain, which was moved by his counsel on Wednesday.
Jain, Rai, Srivastava, and three others were arrested by the ACB in connection with the case on Tuesday night.
A reasoned order is awaited.
Other accused in the case are private persons Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma.
The case was registered in May 2024 on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.
Earlier in the day, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal questioned the arrest of Satyendar Jain, claiming that he was arrested following the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Kejriwal made the remarks in a post on X, a day after Jain and five others were arrested in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
"An ACB official revealed that there was no plan for ACB to arrest Satyendra Jain until morning.
Then in the afternoon, a direct call came from Amit Shah ji saying, 'Arrest him'.
That's when the arrest was made," Kejriwal claimed.
There was no immediate response available from the BJP over this allegation.
Kejriwal also asked Shah to explain why he allegedly put pressure on the investigating agency to arrest Jain.
AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj also questioned Jain's arrest and termed the case against him "fake".
(With inputs from PTI)