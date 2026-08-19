Delhi court sends Satyendar Jain, four others to judicial custody in Jal Board corruption case

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former minister Satyendar Jain, ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai and three others to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged corruption case linked to the tendering of sewage treatment plant projects.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh also sent Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB, to two days of police custody.

The court also issued notice to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on a bail plea of Jain, which was moved by his counsel on Wednesday.

Jain, Rai, Srivastava, and three others were arrested by the ACB in connection with the case on Tuesday night.

A reasoned order is awaited.

Other accused in the case are private persons Nagendra Yadav, Raja Kumar Kurra and Pankaj Verma.

The case was registered in May 2024 on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.