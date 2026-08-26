DMA issues H1N1 advisory amid rising cases in Delhi, urges timely care for flu-like symptoms

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has issued an advisory amid a rise in H1N1 cases in the national capital, urging people to follow respiratory and personal hygiene measures, avoid crowded places and seek timely medical advice if they develop flu-like symptoms.

Delhi has recorded 2,308 H1N1 cases so far in 2026, while cumulative Influenza A and B cases have crossed 3,000, with H1N1 currently the predominant influenza subtype in the city, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

H3N2 was the predominant subtype in Delhi last year, Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh said on Tuesday.

The association advised people to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

It also advised people to maintain distance from those suffering from H1N1 or influenza-like illness and avoid spitting in public places.

The DMA has recommended wearing an N95 mask while experiencing flu symptoms, while health care professionals have been advised to wear masks in clinics, hospitals and OPDs.