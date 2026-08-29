Residents of slums near PM's Delhi residence seek Rahul Gandhi’s intervention against proposed relocation

Residents of three slum clusters near the Prime Minister's residence on Saturday approached Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, seeking his intervention against their proposed relocation to Savda Ghevra on Delhi's outskirts. They claimed the move would affect their livelihoods, children's education and access to healthcare.

Residents of Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Colony, who gathered at the AICC office on 24 Akbar Road, claimed that around 717 families, comprising nearly 3,000 to 5,000 people, living in the three clusters will be affected.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted these residents six weeks to vacate their homes and relocate to alternative accommodation at Savda Ghevra, rejecting the appellants' claim that the process of their eviction violated the Delhi Slum and JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia also constituted a monitoring committee to supervise rehabilitation of the dwellers and said authorities would "strictly" honour their undertakings and the court's June 4 directions to ensure amenities, like schools, electricity, LPG connection, bus passes, dispensaries, etc., to them at Savda Ghevra.

The Centre had sought their eviction on the grounds that the jhuggi-jhopdi clusters were in a protected zone, immediately next to an operational Air Force Station, and the decision to remove unauthorised construction in the area was taken to strengthen and secure defence infrastructure and for other important public and security purposes.

"We have come here to Rahul Gandhi ji's office because our homes are being demolished. We want to present our grievances and problems to him. A High Court Division Bench has dismissed our case and directed us to move to Savda Ghevra," a resident, Shah Nawaz, told PTI Videos.

The proposed relocation comes amid the demolition of structures at the Delhi Race Club in the area whose premises were taken over by the Centre on Thursday following a court order.

Residents said shifting them to Savda Ghevra, around 45 km away, would make it difficult for them to retain their jobs and ensure their children's education.