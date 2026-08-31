Delhi police sets up dedicated cells to probe bomb hoaxes, cybercrimes against women, children

The Delhi Police’s newly established Delhi Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (D4C) will have dedicated cells to investigate bomb hoaxes and technology-enabled crimes against women and children, according to a government notification.

The move comes amid a series of bomb threats targeting government offices, schools and courts in the national capital, with investigators often struggling to trace the senders.

The Hoax Bomb e-mail Investigation Cell will probe offences involving VPNs, anonymisation technologies, spoofed or anonymous emails and hoax bomb threats, the notification said.

It will focus on technical attribution, digital evidence collection and coordination with telecom operators, internet intermediaries and email service providers.

The D4C will also have an Online Crimes against Women and Children (OCWC) Wing tasked with preventing, detecting and coordinating action against technology-enabled offences targeting women and children.

The wing will monitor complaints and generate actionable intelligence on organised online sexual exploitation networks, repeat offenders and cyber hotspots.

It will coordinate with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), district cyber police stations, social-media intermediaries and internet service providers for content removal, evidence preservation and enforcement.

The OCWC Wing will comprise specialised units for prevention and mitigation, social-media monitoring and OSINT, takedown operations and survivor support.

(With inputs from PTI)