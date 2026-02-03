Dense fog blankets Delhi, visibility drops to 100 metres

NEW DELHI: A thick blanket of fog enveloped Delhi on Tuesday morning, blurring skylines, slowing traffic and sharply reducing visibility across several areas.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal for this time of the year, according to official data.

Among stations, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average; Palam logged 8.6 degrees Celsius, while Lodhi Road reported 9.6 degrees Celsius, about two notches above the season's average.

The Ridge station recorded 11 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, and Ayanagar registered 10.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Visibility dropped to 100 metres at both Palam and Safdarjung, the weather office said.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was clocked at 256 at 9 am, placing it in the 'poor' category.

Station-wise data according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed air quality at 19 stations in the poor category, 10 in very poor and 10 in moderate.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.