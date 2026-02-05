Ghaziabad triple suicide: Tragedy puts focus on children’s mental health

NEW DELHI: The suicide of three young sisters in Ghaziabad has reignited an urgent conversation on children’s mental health and the growing grip of digital addiction, an issue already flagged as a serious public health concern in Economic Survey 2025-26.

As the tragedy brought a shock to families and schools, mental health experts in Delhi warn that excessive screen exposure and online peer pressure are increasingly fuelling emotional distress among children. Dr Sudhir Kumar MD, Neurologist, Apollo Hospital reacting to the incident posted on X said, “This tragedy is a stark reminder that internet addiction is not a harmless phase. The adolescent brain is still developing, and excessive, unsupervised digital exposure can distort thinking, increase impulsivity, and heighten vulnerability to self-harm. Parents must stay actively involved in monitoring screen time, understanding online content, and seeking help at the earliest warning signs. Early intervention can save lives.” “Parents must remain alert to the warning signs and be aware of what kind of content their children are consuming online. It is their responsibility to closely monitor screen use and online behaviour,” said Dr Ravi Parkash, consultant psychiatrist.

Meanwhile, Dr Samir Parikh psychiatrist and chairperson, Fortis National Mental Health Program, on the Ghaziabad triple suicide, said, “When it comes to online games, we need to understand their digital interface for children and youth. Today’s digital interface, which includes social media and online gaming, is highly intrusive and easily accessible, and for that reason, it becomes very easy to use. At the same time, there is peer influence, as young people see their friends engaging with it, creating a sense of conformity pressure that pushes them to try it as well...”