Ghaziabad triple suicide: Tragedy puts focus on children’s mental health

NEW DELHI: The suicide of three young sisters in Ghaziabad has reignited an urgent conversation on children’s mental health and the growing grip of digital addiction, an issue already flagged as a serious public health concern in Economic Survey 2025-26.
As the tragedy brought a shock to families and schools, mental health experts in Delhi warn that excessive screen exposure and online peer pressure are increasingly fuelling emotional distress among children. Dr Sudhir Kumar MD, Neurologist, Apollo Hospital reacting to the incident posted on X said, “This tragedy is a stark reminder that internet addiction is not a harmless phase. The adolescent brain is still developing, and excessive, unsupervised digital exposure can distort thinking, increase impulsivity, and heighten vulnerability to self-harm. Parents must stay actively involved in monitoring screen time, understanding online content, and seeking help at the earliest warning signs. Early intervention can save lives.” “Parents must remain alert to the warning signs and be aware of what kind of content their children are consuming online. It is their responsibility to closely monitor screen use and online behaviour,” said Dr Ravi Parkash, consultant psychiatrist.
Meanwhile, Dr Samir Parikh psychiatrist and chairperson, Fortis National Mental Health Program, on the Ghaziabad triple suicide, said, “When it comes to online games, we need to understand their digital interface for children and youth. Today’s digital interface, which includes social media and online gaming, is highly intrusive and easily accessible, and for that reason, it becomes very easy to use. At the same time, there is peer influence, as young people see their friends engaging with it, creating a sense of conformity pressure that pushes them to try it as well...”
However an Educationist Dr Ameeta Mulla Wattal said, “I don’t want to relate this incident to technology at first. This is completely a result of a dysfunctional family and the impact on those girls who took such a step. This is complete madness. When we all know children, especially teenagers are so vulnerable, adults should be extra careful about their acts. The attitude of the parents is what matters the most.”
Manjot Ahluwalia, a mother to a 11-year-old girl said, “It is scary at times to think about such incidents but at the back of our minds, we all know we as parents are responsible when children at such a tender age take such decisions. Children do get carried away easily owing to the information exploding on the internet. We as parents need to be watchful of their acts, especially their online involvement.”
Echoing similar opinion, another parent Kashaf Ali who has 10-year-old twin sons said, “This was never an issue ten years ago but now this mental well being of children has become such an issue that we as parents are always in an anxious state. I and my wife are into corporate jobs. For how long will you be able to keep them away from phones?”