Trapped inside a digital world, three minor sisters let go of life

LUCKNOW/GHAZIABAD: The night was quiet in a Ghaziabad housing society, like most winter nights, until it wasn’t. By early morning, three sisters were gone, their home sealed, their family shattered, and a residential complex left trying to understand how such a loss could happen without warning. The three, who lived together, stayed together, and in the end, died together, leaving behind only handwritten pages and questions that have no easy answers.

Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi, (12), lived in flat number 907 on the ninth floor, B-1 Tower, Bharat City residential complex, under Teela Mor police station, in the Loni border area of Ghaziabad. The three were biological sisters—the eldest born to their father Chetan Kumar’s first wife, and the younger two to his second wife. Kumar, a foreign exchange trader, lived in the flat with his two wives, who are sisters, and their five children.

There was an eyewitness to the episode. Arun Kumar Singh, who lives in another tower of the society, said, “Before going to bed, I stepped out onto the balcony to get some fresh air. The flat’s lights were on, and I saw someone sitting on a window ledge/balcony, facing the opposite side, who was repeatedly leaning back. That made me feel that something was wrong,” he said.

He described what he then saw: “Then one child came and hugged the former. It seemed like the third tried to catch them, but they let go of their hands, and all three fell together,” he said, adding that he went downstairs and informed the police, the ambulance service, and the society’s authorities.