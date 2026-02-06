‘No cause for panic’: Delhi Police issues clarifications over missing persons report

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns triggered by data showing over 800 missing persons cases in Delhi in the first half of January, the Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that the numbers do not indicate an alarming trend and are, in fact, lower than figures recorded in previous years.

According to official Delhi Police data, a total of 807 people went missing between January 1 and 15, with an average of 54 people going missing every day. Of these, 509 were women and girls, and 298 were men. Among the total reported missing, 191 were minors and 616 were adults.

In an official statement, the police said that, while the data was recorded, January 2026 saw a “decline in the number of missing persons reports when compared with the corresponding period of previous years.” The Delhi Police, however, did not share the specific total for the month in its statement.

The police maintained that they follow a transparent and impartial crime reporting policy. All complaints related to missing persons are promptly registered and investigated.

A missing person report can be lodged not only at a local police station but also through online platforms and the Emergency Response Support System (112). “Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are strictly followed in all missing persons cases.

Immediate efforts are initiated to trace the missing individual, with cases involving children being accorded the highest priority,” the statement read. To ensure focused action, dedicated missing persons squads have been deployed in all districts of the city.

Appealing to the public to remain vigilant but calm, the police urged people not to pay heed to rumours or unverified information being spread through social media and other platforms.

‘No gang found involved’

The police clarified that no organised gang or criminal network has been found involved in cases of missing or abducted children in Delhi so far and appealed to public to stay calm.