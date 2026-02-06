'Paid promotion': Delhi Police dismiss missing girls surge claims; warn of strict action

Delhi Police on Friday dismissed widespread claims of a surge in missing girls and women in the national capital, saying the panic was fuelled by paid online promotions and misleading narratives aimed at monetary gain.

The police warned that strict action would be taken against individuals or groups found spreading fear through fabricated or exaggerated claims.

Public concern erupted earlier this week after figures circulated on social media suggested that 807 people had gone missing in Delhi during the first 15 days of January, averaging more than 50 cases a day. Several posts claimed that most of the missing were women and children, triggering alarm and political sparring.

The Delhi Police had clarified that the number do not indicate an alarming trend but are, in fact, lower than figures recorded in previous years.

In an official statement posted on X on Friday, Delhi Police said it had traced the origin of the viral claims. “After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion. Creating panic for monetary gains won’t be tolerated, and we’ll take strict action against such individuals,” the police said.