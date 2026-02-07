Amid political outrage over Delhi biker's death, subcontractor arrested, Jal Board officials suspended

Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday said the government has suspended the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials suspected of negligence in connection with the death of a motorcyclist who fell into a pit dug up for construction work in west Delhi's Janakpuri area.

After inspecting the site, Sood said a committee was formed immediately after his visit on Friday morning.

"Immediate action was taken under the guidance of the water minister, and after the chief minister's intervention, all officials suspected of negligence have been suspended," Sood said.

The minister further added that FIRs have been registered against both the DJB and the contractor involved.

"If any DJB officials are found guilty during the inquiry, cases will be registered against them as well. Legal action is also being taken against the contractor for negligence, and arrests are being carried out as part of the ongoing police action," he said.

Delhi police on Saturday said it has arrested a subcontractor in connection with the death.

Investigations revealed that the subcontractor Rajesh Prajapati was informed about the accident hours earlier but failed to take any action, police said.

According to the investigation, a family passing through the area on the intervening night noticed that the victim, Kamal (25), may have fallen into the pit.

They immediately alerted a security guard deployed at the site and a person living in a tent nearby.