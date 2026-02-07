Dark stretch, uncovered pit in west Delhi’s Janakpuri turns fatal

NEW DELHI: Joginder Singh Marg, outside B3B of Green Valley Apartments in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, is densely lined with old, towering trees whose thick canopy severely restricts visibility, particularly at night.

Kamal Dhyani (25), a resident of Kailashpuri, who worked at the call centre of a private bank, died after falling into a 15-foot-deep pit dug for sewage work by Delhi Jal Board.

The stretch remains largely shrouded in darkness, creating a hazardous patch for commuters. Adding to the danger, streetlights installed along the road were either dim or ineffective, casting faint and uneven light on the surface.

The poor illumination failed to clearly reveal obstacles or ongoing construction work, making it extremely difficult for motorists to detect hazards in time. Vikram Dewan, president of Green Valley Apartments, said barricades had been placed near the spot for the last 25 days, but the pit itself was dug only on Thursday. “I reached here around 7.30 am after receiving information about the incident. The road keeps sinking. In the last nearly 30 years, no proper work has ever been done here,” Dewan said. The carriageway near the main gate of the society had been closed to traffic.