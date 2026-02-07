Dark stretch, uncovered pit in west Delhi’s Janakpuri turns fatal

NEW DELHI: Joginder Singh Marg, outside B3B of Green Valley Apartments in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, is densely lined with old, towering trees whose thick canopy severely restricts visibility, particularly at night.
Kamal Dhyani (25), a resident of Kailashpuri, who worked at the call centre of a private bank, died after falling into a 15-foot-deep pit dug for sewage work by Delhi Jal Board.
The stretch remains largely shrouded in darkness, creating a hazardous patch for commuters. Adding to the danger, streetlights installed along the road were either dim or ineffective, casting faint and uneven light on the surface.
The poor illumination failed to clearly reveal obstacles or ongoing construction work, making it extremely difficult for motorists to detect hazards in time. Vikram Dewan, president of Green Valley Apartments, said barricades had been placed near the spot for the last 25 days, but the pit itself was dug only on Thursday. “I reached here around 7.30 am after receiving information about the incident. The road keeps sinking. In the last nearly 30 years, no proper work has ever been done here,” Dewan said. The carriageway near the main gate of the society had been closed to traffic.
A temporary hutment stood beside the pit, where labourers engaged in the work were believed to be staying. However, no workers were present at the site following the incident, though their belongings were found inside. Residents said roadwork had been underway for nearly five months at a T-point about 400 metres from the spot. Portions of the surrounding stretch were already dug up.
“There are pits on the other side as well. The road condition was poor. The sewer was clogged and the pit was dug recently. Barricades had been there for days, but this pit was uncovered. We heard the victim used this route regularly and may not have known it had been dug. There is no proper lighting here. Some women dropping children to school noticed the incident and informed a guard, who then called the PCR,” Dewan said.
An eyewitness who was among the first to notice the victim said he had just dropped his child at a nearby school when he saw a crowd gathering.
“I take this route every day to drop my kids. Today, after leaving them, I saw several people standing there. When I went closer, I saw a man lying inside the pit along with a motorcycle. It was tragic,” said the eyewitness, requesting anonymity.