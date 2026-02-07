SC asks Delhi police commissioner to bring lawyer accused of slandering judges

Later, bailable warrants were issued against Varma, but they were returned with a finding that the police could not trace him. Now, the court has directed the commissioner of the Delhi Police to ensure Varma’s presence before it on February 23 by using “lawful coercive measures”.

In the meantime, the court asked SCBA secretary Pragya Baghel to collate the suggestions of the bar body, retired apex court judge L N Rao and Hansaria in a tabular form for passing the necessary directions in another case. Hansaria suggested that the tenure of the elected representative of the SCBA should be two years, as against the existing one year, on the lines of the Supreme Court Advocate-on-Records Association.

The SCBA president suggested that the physical appearances of lawyers before apex court benches be given primacy for enabling them to be voters of the apex bar body and weed out fake ones.

The bench said it will pass directions after taking note of the collated suggestions on the next date of hearing.