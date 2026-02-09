Labourer held days after biker's death in Delhi Jal Board pit

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended a labourer from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the death of a 25-year-old biker who fell into an uncovered 15-foot-deep pit dug for sewer work in west Delhi’s Janakpuri, officials said.

The labourer allegedly fled the spot without informing the police or emergency services. The subcontractor involved in the project has already been arrested.

The labourer, identified as Yogesh, was apprehended for allegedly failing to report the incident to the authorities and for misleading the victim’s family when they arrived at the spot searching for him, an officer said.

“Yogesh informed the sub-contractor, Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, about the incident during the night but did not alert the police or any emergency agency. When the victim’s family reached the spot later that night, Yogesh misled them,” the officer said. The duty magistrate granted one day of police custody to Prajapati for further probe, he added.

According to police, an eyewitness first informed a guard stationed near the site that someone had fallen into the pit. The guard then informed Yogesh, who subsequently alerted Prajapati. However, no information was shared with the police at that time. Police were finally informed around 8 am on Friday after receiving a PCR call from a woman, by which time the biker had already died.