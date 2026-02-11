AIIMS Delhi patients, attendants’ comfort in winter months reaches Parliament

NEW DELHI: A concern about the treatment of patients and difficulties faced by their attendants at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha legislator Dr V Sivadasan sought details from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the measures being taken to address the problem.

The situation of patients and their attendants had become acute during the peak winter days, when they were forced to wait sit or lie inside and outside the hospital for days, waiting for their turn. Even the Delhi High Court took note of the matter.

Sivadasan, a CPI(M) MP, demanded to know if the government was aware of patients being left without proper shelter and what measures it was taking to provide heating, shelter, and basic facilities to them. He also wanted to know if any winter preparedness protocols existed for Central government hospitals. He also sought information on the sanctioned bed strength at AIIMS and the reasons behind the shortage of beds and waiting space.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said that AIIMS handled high patient load, including referrals from hospitals across the country, due to which the hospital often faced pressure on beds and waiting areas.