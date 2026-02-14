Peeragarhi triple death: Police unveil dark trail of occultist

NEW DELHI: The investigation into the Peeragarhi triple death case has revealed that the occultist Kamaruddin used to ask for pictures of young girls with their details to perform the alleged ritual “Dhanvarsha” (shower of money). He claimed that a “jinn” would make physical contact with them, which they would not feel, and it would lead to the Dhanvarsha.

According to police, the accused used to ask people to put their phones on flight mode while performing the rituals. However, when police checked the mobile phones of the victims, they found his location and traced him. Police have also found several photos of girls and their details from Lakshmi’s phone.

The accused has also claimed that he mixed sulphas and sleeping pills in the laddoo before giving them to the victim, along with cold drinks. He wanted to show the incident as a suicide case, officials said, adding that the investigation is underway to ascertain the source of these substances.

It is being investigated if somebody had guided the accused about the lethal mixture because he is not literate. On Sunday, Randhir, Shiv Naresh, and Laxmi were found dead inside a car near Peeragarhi flyover. CCTV footage confirmed that Kamarudin left the car half an hour before the PCR call was made.