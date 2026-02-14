Peeragarhi triple death: Police unveil dark trail of occultist

NEW DELHI: The investigation into the Peeragarhi triple death case has revealed that the occultist Kamaruddin used to ask for pictures of young girls with their details to perform the alleged ritual “Dhanvarsha” (shower of money). He claimed that a “jinn” would make physical contact with them, which they would not feel, and it would lead to the Dhanvarsha.
According to police, the accused used to ask people to put their phones on flight mode while performing the rituals. However, when police checked the mobile phones of the victims, they found his location and traced him. Police have also found several photos of girls and their details from Lakshmi’s phone.
The accused has also claimed that he mixed sulphas and sleeping pills in the laddoo before giving them to the victim, along with cold drinks. He wanted to show the incident as a suicide case, officials said, adding that the investigation is underway to ascertain the source of these substances.
It is being investigated if somebody had guided the accused about the lethal mixture because he is not literate. On Sunday, Randhir, Shiv Naresh, and Laxmi were found dead inside a car near Peeragarhi flyover. CCTV footage confirmed that Kamarudin left the car half an hour before the PCR call was made.
“Mobile phones of one of the victims Lakshmi revealed the baba’s location that she had sent to Naresh. Hence a police team traced and reached Kamruddin’s residence on the same night. He refused to open the gate, and later, he jumped over a 15-foot wall to escape, but we chased and managed to catch him,” a police officer said.
“Lakshmi’s phone also had several photos of girls holding placards with their details. Baba allegedly asked for specific details about the girls,” the officer said. When the victims could not get the promised outcome, he used to make excuses that the girl had some issues, like she had undergone surgery, etc.
Randhir, Lakshmi, and Naresh had gone to the baba’s place a day before the incident happened. However, apparently they did not take `2 lakh, as demanded by the accused, to convert it into `3 crore, and the baba sent them back after making some excuses.
“Three of them had met the baba again the next day and demanded the ritual be conducted at their place. The baba sat in the car carrying the poisonous laddoos, which he offered to the three. He ensured that all of them consumed it in his presence at the same time. The nature of the poison suggested that he administered it shortly before they reached the spot. He is said to have chosen the location because it would be easier for him to escape as
after Peeragarhi, they would have moved towards Baprola village via internal roads,” an officer stated.