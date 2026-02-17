Delhi

Delhi court formally frames charges against Lalu Prasad, wife in alleged land-for-jobs scam

On January 9, the court had ordered framing charges against Lalu Prasad, his family members and others.
Lalu Prasad Yadav with his wife Rabri Devi.(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday formally framed charges against former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi in the alleged land-for-jobs scam. The matter has been listed on February 27 for further proceedings.

On January 29, the judge granted liberty to Lalu Prasad, wife Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, and some others to appear in person between February 1 and 28 for formal framing of charges.

It has framed charges in the case against 41 accused persons and discharged 52 others. Out of the 103 accused named in the CBI’s chargesheet, five have passed away.

